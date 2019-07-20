Comedian Apologizes for Mocking XXXTentacion’s Death on Comedy Central

Read it at Instagram
Comedian Dina Hashem came under fire when she told a joke about slain rapper XXXTentacion’s death that aired on Comedy Central at the Comedy Cellar this week. Now she’s apologizing for the bit—in which she said the murder was “like a very good Venmo commercial” because he was on his way to pay $50,000 in cash for a car when he was shot. Hashem—who received social media threats—said on Instagram that she did not mean to hurt anyone’s feelings and that the joke was deleted from the show and will not air again.