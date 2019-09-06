CHEAT SHEET
California Dive Boat Owners Ask Judge to Block Future Payout to Fire Victims’ Families
The owners of a California diving boat that caught fire during Labor Day weekend, killing 34 people aboard, have filed a legal petition saying they shouldn’t have to pay any money to the families of victims. In the petition filed Thursday, and reported by the Los Angeles Times, Truth Aquatics argues its financial liability should be eliminated or lowered to an amount equal to the post-fire value of the boat—$0. The boat, named Conception, caught fire early on Sept. 2. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Robert J. Mongeluzzi, a maritime attorney who represents families of people who died in boat incidents, said: “It is pretty heartless when not all the bodies have been recovered to file something saying their lives are worthless.” None of the victims’ relatives have yet sued the company, but court filings state that the owners have received notice for legal claims. An attorney representing Truth Aquatics didn’t comment.