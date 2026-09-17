Concerning Mystery Bulge at Trump’s Waistline Returns

A mysterious bulge at Donald Trump’s backside returned Wednesday during his visit to North Carolina.

The peculiar bump can be seen poking through the 80-year-old president’s suit. It was captured in an Instagram story posted by the White House aide Margo Martin, who recorded Trump speaking to reporters outside Air Force One.

President Donald Trump’s mysterious bulge at his pant line was visible again on Wednesday. Instagram

The bulge, first spotted in the spring, has become a topic of discussion on social media, with many speculating whether it is tied to a secret health condition. The odd, box-like shape, which made his jacket crinkle Wednesday, held its position as the president addressed reporters.

The White House has not revealed what is behind the abnormal bulge, but emailed a statement attacking the Daily Beast for asking on Thursday.

“Only the glue-sniffing degenerates at the failing Daily Beast would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump, and that’s because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said.

He continued, “President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

Many speculate that Trump may be hiding a medical contraption under his suit—rumors that have only grown as scrutiny of the president’s health has intensified in his second term. The president has sported other visible signs of physical decline, including his bruised hand, bulging cankles, and his inability to keep his eyes open at public events, including at a Sept. 11 attacks memorial.

Trump has also sported a gnarly neck rash, bragged about “acing” a dementia screening exam he says measures intelligence, and rambles off topic so often that his since-fired teleprompter operator was busted recalling last-second bets on Kalshi when Trump skipped entire sections of his prepared remarks.

The concealed nature of Trump’s bulge has meant it gets less attention than his visible ailments, but it has been a topic of online chatter—and jokes—nonetheless.

Trump walking around with a mystery bulge in the back of his pants like he shoplifted a Thanksgiving turkey and forgot where he put it. 😭🦃 pic.twitter.com/5pA8vUs4dX — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta2) August 15, 2026

One user wrote last month in a viral post, “Trump walking around with a mystery bulge in the back of his pants like he shoplifted a Thanksgiving turkey and forgot where he put it. 😭🦃”