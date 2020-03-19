Connecticut Postpones Primary to June 2 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Read it at Twitter
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday afternoon that his state’s presidential primary will be postponed until June 2. “In coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to June 2nd,” he tweeted, adding that he “will provide more information later today.” The postponement comes after several other states—including Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Ohio—opted to delay their primaries as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.