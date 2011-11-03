Conservative Pundits Revolt Against Cain

Read it at RedState
Well, that didn’t take long. After initially defending Herman Cain against what they considered a sexual harassment smear campaign perpetrated by the liberal media, conservative pundits have begun to turn on the pizza mogul-cum-candidate. Influential conservative blog RedState says whoever leaked the sexual harassment story “did the GOP a great service.” The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin agrees, adding that the campaign’s terrible damage control proves “Cain shouldn’t get near the White House, unless he’s on a public tour.” Ouch.