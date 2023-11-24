Conservators Reveal 17th-Century Portrait Received the ‘Kylie Jenner Treatment’
PHOTOSHOP BEFORE PHOTOSHOP
A 17th-century portrait of English aristocrat Diana Cecil apparently received a modern-day photoshopping, with portions of Cecil’s face being painted over to make for a lower hairline, among other edited features—the so-called “Kylie Jenner treatment,” as described by The Guardian. “[H]ours of painstaking conservation has revealed the true face of Diana Cecil, a 17th-century noblewoman, who was regarded as one of the great beauties of her time—but whose appearance had been changed for centuries,” the British outlet further reported of the centuries-old painting, currently owned by charity org English Heritage. After carefully removing the specific layers of paint, it was discovered that Cecil’s lips had been made more robust with additional paint, and her hairline was lowered in alterations made between the 17th and 19th centuries.