Controversial Penn Law Professor Invites White Nationalist to Campus—Again
NOTHING IF NOT PERSISTENT
A law professor at the University of Pennsylvania already mired in disciplinary proceedings has invited an avowed white nationalist to campus this fall—the second time she’s asked him to speak in one of her classes. Jared Taylor, described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “crudely white supremacist,” is set to speak to Amy Wax’s Conservative and Political Legal Thought class on Nov. 28, according to a report last week by the Daily Pennsylvanian, the university’s student newspaper. Wax, who has tenure at the university’s Carey Law School, previously invited Taylor to speak to her fall 2021 class. That invite was cited in a 12-page complaint filed last year by law school dean Theodore Ruger, who asked the faculty senate to consider imposing a “major sanction” on her. He said she held a “pseudo-scientific vision of white superiority” and accused her of making “intentional and incessant racist, sexist, xenophobic and homophobic actions and statements.” In 2018, she was barred from teaching first-year law classes after remarking in an interview that she’d never seen a Black student graduate near the top of the class, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. More than 19 months after the school’s investigation kicked off, the senate is still weighing potential actions against Wax.