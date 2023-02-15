Cops Called After Jennifer Coolidge Spots Trespasser at Her Home
Jennifer Coolidge spotted a trespasser at her home and called the cops, according to TMZ. The outlet says the White Lotus star was reviewing security tapes in January when she spotted the man strolling up to her house in the Los Angeles area. The mysterious figure could allegedly be seen trying to open Coolidge’s security gate before climbing over it and wandering around her property. Authorities were called and a trespassing investigation was reportedly launched, but no arrests have been made. Despite the scary incident, it sounds like life has gotten better in Coolidge’s neighborhood recently. During her Golden Globes acceptance speech last month, she said one of the effects of her recent success is that her “neighbors are speaking to” her. “I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me!”