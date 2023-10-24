Cops Hunt Missing Hubby After Mom of 4 Found Slain in Bedroom
‘OBVIOUS SIGNS OF DEATH’
A multi-agency manhunt is underway in Massachusetts for a suspect who police said should be considered “armed and dangerous” after the mother of his four children was found dead in the family’s home over the weekend. Aaron Pennington, 33, was at large on Monday night, even as police announced they’d located a vehicle owned by him. Authorities began searching for him after first responders found Breanne Pennington, 30, in a bed on Sunday morning with “obvious signs of death from an apparent gunshot wound to the face,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Telegram & Gazette. Investigators had been summoned to the Gardner home after a neighbor called 911, saying the Pennington’s four children had come to her house “scared because they could not find their father and their mother was in her bedroom crying.” The couple had been struggling with “marital issues for quite some time,” according to the arrest warrant, which alleges that Breanne had been planning to move to Texas with the children to get away from Aaron at the time of her death.