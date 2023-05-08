Cops Search Michigan Home 38 Years After 6-Year-Old Girl Vanished
SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS
Thirty-eight years after 6-year-old Natasha Shanes vanished in the middle of the night, police hunted for evidence last Friday at the Michigan property where her mother, Susan Shanes, last saw her. With the help of a K-9 unit, authorities were spotted searching through the backyard of the Jackson home at around 1:19 p.m. after obtaining a warrant the same day. The night of the disappearance in 1985, Susan Shanes remembered waking up to the slam of a car door outside her home and falling back asleep. But when the time came to check on her daughter in the morning, Natasha was missing. Two days later, the nightmare continued when Susan’s boyfriend was found shot and killed near his mother’s home. While the death was ruled a suicide, Susan still believes he was murdered, WILX reported. Police have yet to connect the two cases and multiple searches of the Jackson home have come up inconclusive. Detectives confirmed to Local 4 that they are actively working on the Natasha Shanes case.