U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surge Past 35,000 as Death Toll Rises to 471
Nearly 342,000 people worldwide—including more than 35,000 people in the United States—have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. The official number of cases in the U.S. stands at 35,224 as of early Monday morning, and 471 people have lost their lives to the disease. The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has reached 14,675, although the figures also show that nearly 100,000 people have fully recovered. In Europe, the current epicenter of the pandemic, France has confirmed at least 674 people have died of the virus in the country, and Italy announced the deaths of 651 people on Sunday, bringing its total number dead to 5,476. Meanwhile, Hong Kong confirmed that it will ban all visitors coming to the city for the next 14 days. The number of confirmed cases in the city almost doubled in the past week, with many imported from overseas.