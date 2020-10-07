Coronavirus-Infected Trump Returns to Oval Office for Briefing
RISKY BUSINESS
President Donald Trump, who is still recovering from the coronavirus, has returned to the Oval Office for a briefing on Hurricane Delta and a coronavirus stimulus package. A maskless Marine was spotted outside the West Wing during Trump’s Oval visit. White House Deputy Communications Director Brian Morgenstern reportedly refused to reveal when Trump last tested negative for the virus, ABC reporter Ben Gittleson tweeted. “I don’t know when he last tested negative... We’re not asking to go back through a bunch of records and look backwards,” Morgenstern said. According to Bloomberg, Trump, who announced his diagnosis early Friday morning, wanted to work in the Oval Office on Tuesday, less than a day after being released from Walter Reed hospital. The CDC recommends that coronavirus-infected patients isolate for at least 10 days after first experiencing symptoms.