CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Member of Vice President Mike Pence’s Office Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Tasos Katopodis/Getty

    An unnamed member of Vice President Mike Pence’s office tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, the individual had no “close contact” with President Trump or Pence—who spearheads the White House’s coronavirus task force. “Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Miller said, according to The Wall Street Journal. Pence’s office was made aware of the diagnosis Friday night, but no other details were available. This comes after the White House said Trump tested negative for the coronavirus late last week.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal
    ;