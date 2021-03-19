CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Vaccine Doses Pulled From Hospital That Helped Trump Hotel Workers Jump the Line

    YANKED

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Kamil Krzaczynski/AFI via Getty

    Chicago public health authorities have pulled the coronavirus vaccine doses allotted to a hospital that helped ineligible Trump Tower workers skip the line for a jab. Loretto Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Dr. Anosh Ahmed also owns a condo in the luxury hotel and bragged that he had vaccinated Eric Trump, who was not eligible at the time. Ahmed later said he was joking. A spokesperson for the city’s public health department said Loretto “will not receive first doses until we can confirm their vaccination strategies and reporting practices meet all [Chicago Department of Public Health] requirements.” The hospital also reportedly offered Cook County judges and their spouses doses of the vaccine, regardless of eligibility.

    Read it at Block Club Chicago