Coronavirus Vaccine Team Gets Stuck in Snow, Gives Out Shots to Stranded Drivers
QUICK THINKING
A bunch of Oregon drivers must have cursed their luck when they got stuck in snow on Tuesday—but their fortunes rapidly changed when it turned out they were stranded alongside a medical team with a vaccine supply that was on the verge of expiring. Josephine County Public Health wrote on Facebook that the team of around 20 healthcare workers, who were on their way back from a vaccination clinic, decided to give spontaneous shots to their fellow stranded drivers rather than let them go to waste. The vaccines were meant for other people, but the department said “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired.” The workers set up an “impromptu vaccine clinic” on the road, and went from vehicle to vehicle to give out the shots. In the end, all of the doses were administered before they spoiled. Public Health Director Mike Weber said it was one of the “coolest operations he’d been a part of.”