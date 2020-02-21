CHEAT SHEET
    Coroner: Hollywood Sex Therapist Amie Harwick Was Strangled Before Fall

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Hollywood sex therapist Amie Harwick was strangled before she plunged to her death on Valentine’s Day, an autopsy found. Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, software engineer and failed stand-up comic Gareth Pursehouse, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. Authorities say he broke into her home and lurked for an hour before attacking the former Playboy model. The Los Angeles Times reports that the coroner found blunt force injuries from the three-story fall were the main cause of death, with “manual strangulation” a secondary factor.

