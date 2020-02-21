Coroner: Hollywood Sex Therapist Amie Harwick Was Strangled Before Fall

Read it at Los Angeles Times
Hollywood sex therapist Amie Harwick was strangled before she plunged to her death on Valentine’s Day, an autopsy found. Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, software engineer and failed stand-up comic Gareth Pursehouse, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. Authorities say he broke into her home and lurked for an hour before attacking the former Playboy model. The Los Angeles Times reports that the coroner found blunt force injuries from the three-story fall were the main cause of death, with “manual strangulation” a secondary factor.