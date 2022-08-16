Coroner Reveals ‘Empire’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death
HEARTBREAKING
Lindsey Pearlman, the actress known for her roles on Empire, Chicago Justice, and General Hospital, died of sodium nitrite toxicity in a death now deemed a suicide, according to People magazine. Citing an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the magazine reports that the coroner also found “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in Pearlman’s system. The 43-year-old actress was reported missing by family back in February, and shortly after, she was found dead in a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken,” her husband, Vance Smith, announced in a heartbreaking post on Instagram at the time.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.