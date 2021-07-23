COVID Spreads in Amazon Warehouses as Company Ditches Mask Rules
DELTA DELIVERY
Even as Amazon relaxes masking policies and ends on-site testing, its employees are coming face-to-face with the virus at work. Multiple workers told NBC News the company has alerted them to positive cases in their warehouses. The company has allowed fully vaccinated employees to come to work maskless since May, but it plans to ditch its mask requirements entirely on July 30. “They don’t care that people don’t have to get a vaccine and are working right next to us,” a Baltimore Amazon worker said. “We really don’t know what to do. We’re doing our best because most of us have bills we have to pay.” The company said it has spent more than $11.5 billion in COVID-affiliated purchases and that its decisions were based on CDC guidelines.