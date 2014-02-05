Crime to Insult Bahrain King

CHEAT SHEET
Sensitive much? A new law has been approved by the king of Bahrain that allows a jail sentence of up to seven years and a fine of up to $26,500 for anybody who insults him, the flag, or the national emblem publicly. King Hamad’s new measure highlights the shaky ground for the Sunni Muslim-ruled state, which has faced Shi'ite Muslim demonstrators calling for more democracy since 2011. Bahrain is a U.S. ally, and provides a base for the Navy’s Fifth Fleet.