Judge Quashes Crypto Lawsuit Against Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Jr.
OFF THE HOOK
A lawsuit that accused Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and other celebs of scheming with crypto executives to promote a token was dismissed by a federal judge on Wednesday. According to Reuters, the suit filed in January alleged that EthereumMax and the stars convinced investors to buy an EMax token, “driving up its price and allowing them to sell their own tokens at a profit.” The judge, however, said they could not be certain the investors actually saw any of the celebrity endorsements, including a Kardashian post on Instagram and a logo on Mayweather’s shorts during a fight. Kardashian attorney Michael Rhodes called it “a well-reasoned ruling.” Kardashian settled with the SEC in October, paying $1.26 million for failing to disclose that her post was a paid promotion.