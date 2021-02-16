Daily Beast Editor Tim Teeman Nominated for 14 LA Press Club Awards
BAKER’S DOZEN PLUS ONE
Daily Beast senior editor and writer Tim Teeman was nominated for 14 Los Angeles Press Club National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards on Monday, including online journalist of the year (an honor he won in 2019). He was also nominated in the categories of (take a deep breath):
Theater/Performing Arts for West Side Story, Revived on Broadway and Lost in Time;
Diversity in the Entertainment Industry for See Us, Trust Us, Employ Us: Broadway Women of Color on Confronting Racism -- and Reshaping Theater;
Obituary/In appreciation, Music and Other Arts Personalities for ‘Larry Kramer Changed My Life,' featuring Ellen Barkin, Joel Grey, Anthony Rapp and Others;
Humor Writing for How 'Couple Spreading' Made Lockdown Walking a Nightmare;
Soft News, Music/Other Arts for his Exclusive: The Broadway Designer Who Got Covid, Nearly Died, Then Made Medical History;
Personality Profile, TV/Film Personalities for Stefanie Powers on Cancer, Hart to Hart, Natalie Wood, and Being a Friend to the Royals (Well, Most of Them);
Personality Profile, Other Arts Personalities for Patti LuPone on Leaving America, Drugs, Sex, Broadway's Return, and Her Basement;
Theater/Performing Arts Feature for Broadway's Women of Color: Confronting Racism, Reshaping Theater;
Music/Arts/Entertainment Feature for his Exclusive: Bolero Juilliard, The Making of a Lockdown Musical Miracle;
Celebrity Feature for The Wild Life of Harry Hamlin: Sex Symbol, Rebel, Gay Icon, and Not-So-Quiet Housewives’ Husband;
Commentary Analysis/Trend — TV for The Lesbian Kiss that Made ‘The Young and the Restless’ Grow Up;
Commentary Analysis/Trend — Other Arts for How W.A. Poucher Helps Us Climb Every Mountain— From Our Couches, and
Commentary Diversity/Gender for Let’s Call ‘Religious Freedom’ by Its Real Name: Poisonous, Anti-LGBTQ Bigotry.