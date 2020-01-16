Some of My Favorite CBD Products Are 20% Off For Scouted Readers Right Now
At this point, I’ve tried dozens of CBD products, from tinctures to chocolate. One of my favorites, though, is from Blue Sky. The Sky Gel capsules were incredibly easy to add to my routine and with 30mg of CB in each, you’ll feel it working. If you want to test something out from Blue Sky, you can get an exclusive 20% discount with the code SCOUTED.
Independently tested and grown in Denver, the brand prides itself on crafting 100% THC-free CBD products. CBD can help ease anxiety and stress, help with muscle soreness and pain, and give you a calm, clear mind. Don’t know where to start? Here are a couple of suggestions:
Blue Sky CBD 300mg Oil: With the high amount of CBD concentrated in this oil, you don’t need a lot to feel the effects — only about a quarter to half of the dropper. Place the oil under your tongue and wait until it’s almost fully dissolved before swallowing.
Blue Sky CBD Sky Gels: These easy-to-swallow gel capsules are packed with 30mg of active CBD. Take these in the morning with any of your other daily vitamins.
Blue Sky CBD Deep Relief Balm: If you want to give your sore muscles some attention, opt for the Deep Relief Balm. The whole tube has 1,000mg of CBD to help give you relief from muscle and joint pain, without having to take any pills or oil.
