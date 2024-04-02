Dakota Fanning Says She’d Choose Having Kids Over Acting
‘ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE’
Dakota Fanning told Porter that she’s trying to do as many adventurous things as she can because “God willing—one day, it won’t be as easy”—as she’ll be a mom. She shared that she’d been expanding her portfolio of projects beyond acting, branching out into podcasts and documentaries with her production company, Lewellen Pictures, that she owns with her fellow actress and sister Elle Fanning. “Being an actor is a huge part of my identity,” she said, “I don’t really know who I would be without it. But I also have a desire to set up my life and career so that I always have a choice” to one day have kids, she continued. “Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor.” Fanning said that if she ever “had to choose” between acting and having kids, “I would choose having kids. I’m one of those people who has always felt that pull.”