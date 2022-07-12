Dallas Schools Considering Mandatory Clear Backpacks for Students
CLEAR THE WAY
Students in Dallas would only be allowed to carry clear backpacks to school in an attempt to thwart would-be shooters under a new policy. While the plan is not yet official, the idea has gained momentum since the deadly Uvalde school massacre in May. Dallas’ Independent School District announced the changes on its website but has since deleted the post. “Starting in the 2022-2023 school year, all elementary, middle and high school students will be required to use clear backpacks,” the post read. Students would be supplied the backpack while “other bags, such as mesh backpacks, will no longer be allowed. This change to all-clear backpacks is one of the district’s measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.” Students would be allowed to carry inside the backpack “a non-clear pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches to hold personal items, such as cellphones, money, and hygiene products.” However, spokeswoman Robyn Harris told the Dallas Morning News that “as of Monday, the district does not have an active clear backpack policy. That very well could shift in the coming weeks as our senior leaders and others look at what would be best for the upcoming school year,” she said.