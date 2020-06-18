Dame Vera Lynn, Whose Song ‘We’ll Meet Again’ Comforted Britain in Darkest Times, Dies at 103
Dame Vera Lynn—whose iconic song “We’ll Meet Again” captured the mood of Britain during World War II and, much more recently, during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown—has died at age 103. BBC News reported the singer passed away Thursday morning surrounded by her close relatives, and in a statement her family said they were “deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers.” Lynn sold more than a million records by time she was 22, and is best remembered for performing to troops on the war’s front lines in India and Egypt. “We’ll Meet Again” was referenced by the Queen this April when she made a rare televised address to the nation during the COVID-19 lockdown. Shortly after that speech, Lynn she became the oldest artist ever to get a Top 40 album in Britain. Last month, in a video message marking 75th anniversary of the final surrender of the Nazis in Europe, Lynn said that “hope remains even in the most difficult of times.”