Damning Poll Shows Anger Over Trump’s Signature Policy

A growing number of Americans are outraged at Donald Trump’s hardline immigration and mass deportation policies, a survey has found.

A Washington Post–ABC News–Ipsos poll of 2,589 U.S. adults reveals that 58 percent believe the president has gone “too far” with his plans to deport undocumented immigrants, up from 50 percent last October.

The poll also shows that more Republicans are turning on the president’s signature campaign policy, with 16 percent expressing concern that the 79-year-old’s deportation plans go too far, up from 13 percent in the previous survey.

Federal immigration operations are winding down following weeks of intense criticism and the killings of two U.S. citizens. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Trump’s overall approval rating on his handling of immigration, long considered one of the president’s strong points, is also slipping significantly. Just 40 percent now approve of Trump’s approach to immigration enforcement in the latest poll, down from 50 percent last year.

The issue of Trump’s mass deportation has been particularly salient in Minneapolis, where immigration agents shot and killed U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti amid intense anti-ICE sentiment in the city.

A total of 62 percent say they oppose the aggressive tactics used by masked ICE goons while enforcing Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Donald Trump has been recording dire approval ratings scores for months. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Americans are also doubtful of the administration’s claims that they are only targeting the “worst of the worst” for deportation. The poll found that around seven out of 10 Americans believe that “less than half” or “hardly any” of the immigrants deported since January 2025 were violent criminals.

Elsewhere, around one in three people say they worry that a family member or close friend could be swept up by federal immigration officers under Trump’s watch. Among Black Americans, this figure rises to 44 percent, as well as 49 percent of Asian Americans and 54 percent of Hispanics.

Minorities in the U.S. are also increasingly concerned that deportation policies are going too far. A total of 75 percent of Asian Americans believe the administration is going too far on deportations, up from 50 percent in the previous poll. A similar rise was recorded among Black Americans, from 62 percent in October to 76 percent in the latest poll.

The poll is also damaging for the under-fire Kristi “ICE Barbie” Noem, with 44 percent of respondents saying they support replacing her as Department of Homeland Security secretary, compared to just 23 percent who oppose such a move.