Dancers Dodge Death as Trump’s State Fair Stage Falls Apart

A rehearsal at the Great American State Fair was abruptly halted after a section of the main stage came crashing down dangerously close to the dancers.

As if the 250th anniversary celebrations in the capital haven’t been troubled enough, with lackluster attendance, a brutal heatwave, environmentally damaging fireworks, and restrictive security measures due to Donald Trump’s planned speech, Thursday’s incident was another cause for concern.

In a video shared online by progressive media influencer Aaron Parnas, two groups of young dancers on stage can be seen going through their routine to music when a large, rectangular piece of the structure falls from above, narrowly missing the group on stage right.

At least one dancer saw the object falling before it hit the stage. Aaron Parnas/X

At least one of the dancers seemed to see the object in mid-air before it hit the stage, and ran out of the way.

There appeared to be around 18 dancers on stage at the time, with nine in each group. Two men were also on the side of the stage nearest the point of impact.

The stage is falling apart at the rehearsal for Freedom 250's July 4th celebration. pic.twitter.com/bPbg94hp6X — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 2, 2026

After the loud thud, one of the three female singers continued, but then the music stopped, as did the dancers.

The name of the group performing on stage wasn’t immediately clear. The White House referred the Daily Beast to Freedom 250, which did not immediately respond.

Trump gestures as the United States Marine Band performs at a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump, 80, claimed last Wednesday when he opened the Great American State Fair that the holiday festivities would be unparalleled.

“On July 4th, we will have the greatest show of all on the National Mall. Your favorite president will be speaking. So please show up,” he pleaded to a crowd that was leaving as he was speaking. “Because if we have two empty seats, you know what’s gonna happen? The fake news is gonna say, ‘He didn’t fill out the arena.’”

Trump has reportedly been “livid” about the poor attendance at the fair, and some White House officials who shared revealing photos from his speech were even told to delete them from their social media accounts.

Trump, in a Truth Social post early Monday morning, insisted that all is well.