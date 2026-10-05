Tennis Star Booted From Match After Hitting Fan With Ball

The founders and co-owners of luxury women’s brand Bryn Walker have been found dead outside their Los Angeles home. The bodies of Michelle Min, 63, and her husband Bryan Walker, 61, were found in Oakland Hills on Friday morning, with a firearm recovered at the scene. Oakland police have not ruled out a murder-suicide, but have not determined who may have pulled the trigger. Paul Min, 58, the brother of Michelle, believes that the husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself. Paul told the Los Angeles Times he is angry at Bryan, while still in disbelief at the man he says he loved “like a brother.” CBS obtained video surveillance footage in which a gunshot is heard, followed by a man crying and screaming, and a second shot. Paul and Michelle said they discussed institutionalizing Bryan over fears about his mental health. “I have found a note that lists a couple of facilities,” said Min. “I speculate he saw that note or somehow figured out she was going to institutionalize him, but I have no idea.” Michelle and Bryan Walker had been married for more than 30 years.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.