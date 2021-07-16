Pulitzer-Winning Photographer Killed Covering Taliban Clash in Afghanistan
‘MUCH-LOVED COLLEAGUE’
A Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist has been killed while covering a clash between Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces. Reuters confirmed that Danish Siddiqui was killed Friday during a skirmish near Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan. Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni paid tribute to Siddiqui in a statement, writing that he was “an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.” An unnamed Afghan commander told Reuters that Siddiqui was attacked while talking to shopkeepers. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban wasn’t aware that journalists were present at what he described as a “fierce battle.” Siddiqui worked for Reuters for over a decade, and was part of the team that won a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the Rohingya refugee crisis.