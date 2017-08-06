‘Dark Tower’ Tops Weekend Box Office

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Variety
The Dark Tower topped a slow weekend at the box office, raking in $19.5 million. The film, starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, took $66 million to make. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, which came in first place the last two weekends, made $17.6 million from more than 4,000 locations, pushing its total over $300 million. Emoji Movie earned $12.35 million, while Detroit, directed by Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal, took in only $7.3 million over the weekend.