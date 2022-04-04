‘Pickup Artist’ Capitol Rioter Gets 3.5-Year Prison Term on Illegal Armory Charge
BEHIND BARS
A Manhattan man who masqueraded online as a self-styled “dating coach” named Brad Holiday and later participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was sentenced Monday to three and a half years in prison after law enforcement uncovered a large weapons cache squirreled away in his Upper East Side apartment. Holiday, real name Samuel Fisher, had previously pleaded guilty to weapons charges that included possession of an illegally modified AR-15, a ghost gun pistol, a loaded shotgun, and over a thousand rounds of ammunition. Prosecutors on Monday characterized the 33-year-old QAnon believer as “a dangerous conspiracy theorist,” with Judge Robert Mandelbaum upbraiding him for choosing “to arm himself to the teeth with a large variety of dangerous weapons.” Fisher, who after Jan. 6 cracked wise on social media about how cool it was “seeing cops literally run” during the attack, did not have any of the weapons on him at the Capitol. He faces separate federal charges of unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds, for which he’ll appear in court next month.