Daughter of Dallas Medic Says COVID-19 Death Could’ve Been Prevented
A Dallas respiratory therapist who continued to work through the pandemic died at 64 after battling coronavirus. Isabelle Papadimitriou joins the swaths of healthcare workers who have been infected and died of the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99,855 healthcare workers have been infected as of July 15 and 531 have died. Fiana Tulip, Papadimitriou’s daughter, said her mother had feared being furloughed when coronavirus cases slowed in the spring. “She kept on working and then the spike hit,” she said. For days, Papadimitriou was unable to find a place to get tested. She died a week after testing positive. “I don’t think my mom had to die,” Tulip said. “[H]ad we been better and smarter about this and just staying inside or wore a mask if we have to go outside, then I think she'd still be alive today.” At least 3,582 people have died of COVID-19 in Texas.