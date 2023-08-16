Air Force Reserve ‘Hurricane Hunter’ Charged for Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
‘THAT WAS HISTORY’
A Mississippi man once accused of helping to kidnap his friend’s daughter was arrested on Monday and charged over his alleged role in the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021. David Scott Stapp, 44, was hit with four misdemeanor charges, according to a criminal complaint that accuses him of breaching the Capitol. The filing states Stapp went by the “vanity name” Rambo Stappers SP on Facebook, and his profile lists him as a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters, a squadron known for flying in stormy weather. It was on Facebook that, hours after the riots, Stapp messaged a friend, “May or may not have got a tour of the inside of the capital today.” In a post the next day, Stapp wrote, “It was one of the best things I have ever gotten to do. That was history. We took over the fucking capital. Shows them what a small percentage of unarmed Americans can do. Just think of all the patriots came and cane [sic] armed.” In 2015, according to court records in Georgia, Stapp was accused of helping a friend take his then-5-year-old daughter from her elementary school, allegedly knocking down a teacher on the way out. Both Stapp and the friend were cleared of all charges in the case two years later.