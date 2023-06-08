DC Young Fly Pens Heartbreaking Post About Ms Jacky Oh
‘LOVE YOU FOREVER’
The tragic death of DC Young Fly’s longtime partner Jacklyn Smith, 32, known as Ms Jacky Oh!, has left the YouTuber shaken. In an emotional post on Instagram, DC Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, said he had been “in no rush” to speak out because he “wanted it to be a dream so bad.” “I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW,” he wrote. “Your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!” Whitfield had been dating Smith since 2015, and the two starred on MTV’s Wild 'N Out. Her cause of death remains undisclosed, but TMZ reported that she died in Miami, where she was undergoing a “mommy makeover” surgery. “You know how our last convo went 🥺 I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!! Love you forever,” Whitfield said. “The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise.” The couple had three children together.