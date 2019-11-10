OMINOUS
Dead Atlanta Student Filed ‘Unwanted Kissing and Touching’ Complaint Days Before She Disappeared
Alexis Crawford, a 21-year-old Atlanta student who was found dead, had filed a police report complaining of unwanted kissing and touching by her roommate’s boyfriend Barron Brantley in the days before she disappeared, according to Atlanta police. Crawford’s body was found in a park in Dekalb County, Georgia, a week after she was reported as a missing person by her roommate Jordyn Jones, who is Brantley’s girlfriend. Both Jones and Brantley now stand accused of Crawford’s murder, according to Atlanta Police who would not divulge if she had been sexually assaulted before she died. “I think it is safe to say every aspect of this case is under investigation,” Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said. “But we are not going to get into specifics of an ongoing criminal investigation.”