Debaters Attack Cain’s 9-9-9 Plan

The 2012 Republican candidates for president joined together to attack Herman Cain’s so-called 9-9-9 plan, which he has claimed will solve the country’s financial woes. “It’s a catchy phrase, in fact I thought it was the price of pizza,” said Jon Huntsman. Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, has created a proposal that will have a 9 percent flat income tax, a 9 percent corporate tax, and a 9 percent national sales tax—and he says he will “throw out the current tax code.” Michele Bachmann also ripped into Cain’s plan, saying that “you turn the 9-9-9 plan upside down, and the devil’s in the details”—possibly calling it out as the 6-6-6 plan. Rick Perry and Rick Santorum also took issue with the plan, but Cain continued to defend it and even used it in his question to Mitt Romney.
