Debris Found in Sea After Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 Goes Missing Off Jakarta

Read it at Reuters
Debris has been spotted in the sea after a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 with at least 62 people on board lost contact with air control shortly after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday afternoon local time. The Flightradar24 tracking service tweeted that Flight SJ182 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.” A rescue official told Reuters that a search team dispatched to the sea found what appeared to be debris consistent with an aircraft north of Jakarta, though it has not been confirmed to be from this flight.
This story is developing.