Four Injured After Decorative Helicopter Crash-Lands in New Jersey Water Park
A decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling of a New Jersey indoor water park on Sunday, injuring four people. Videos from the scene appear to show the helicopter, which had been suspended from the ceiling of DreamWorks Water Park, lying upside down across the slides in the Penguins Frozen Fun Zone, an area designed for toddlers, according to the park’s website. Per CBS New York, four people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, and one of them went to the hospital. The park, housed inside the massive American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is the largest indoor water park in North America. The mall’s account tweeted that the park will remain closed until Thursday.