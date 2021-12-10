Delta Flight Forced to Land After Passenger Attacks Attendant and Air Marshal
SIT DOWN AND SHUT UP
A man in his thirties traveling on Delta Flight 342 from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles attacked a flight attendant Thursday evening, causing an air marshal to intervene and the flight to divert to Oklahoma City. Delta said it do not know what provoked the passenger, who also attacked the air marshal when he tried to take the unruly passenger into custody. “Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals on Delta Flight 342 from Washington, DC, to Los Angeles, which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and was removed from the flight by local law enforcement,” Delta said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.” The flight landed in Oklahoma City at 9:35 p.m. As of Dec. 7, the Federal Aviation Agency has logged more than 5,553 reports of unruly passengers this year.