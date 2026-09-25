A grieving mother has demanded further investigation after her ex-husband killed their daughter. Kris Harrison claims that after a heated argument over President Donald Trump, he accidentally killed his 23-year-old daughter, Lucy Harrison, by lifting his 9mm pistol out of its box. The incident happened on January 10, 2025, after Lucy had traveled with her boyfriend from the U.K. to visit her dad and two younger half-sisters outside of Dallas, Texas. She was killed hours after she and her father had a “big argument” about Trump as he was about to be inaugurated for a second term, according to her boyfriend, Sam Littler. The 52-year-old telecommunications executive avoided charges after a grand jury ruled the death an accident. His ex-wife, Jane Coates, is now traveling to Texas, demanding the Collin County District Attorney’s Office reopen her daughter’s case. Kris claims Lucy asked to see the gun before being shot, but a detective of 30 years, Craig Miller, believes that doesn’t add up. After studying the crime scene, bodycam footage, police accounts, and the autopsy report, he said the police didn’t check multiple points of investigation, and Kris lied to the cops about drinking beforehand.
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- 1Mom Wants Case Reopened After Trumpy Dad Killed DaughterDEMANDING ANSWERSA detective says several of Kris Harrison’s claims don’t add up.
- 2Margot Robbie Quietly Changes Her NameI, MARGOTShe married 10 years ago.
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- 3Racehorse to Be Renamed Due to Apparent Hitler Reference WILD, WILD HORSESThe horse’s sister is named New Order—a possible reference to either the English rock band or the Nazi plan for an occupied Europe.
- 4'70s Rocker Dies at 73 After Health BattleROCK ONIt follows a prolonged health battle after a stroke.
Shop with ScoutedDitch the Mistletoe for a Sultry Advent Calendar InsteadHOLIDAY VIBES CAME EARLYTemperatures may be dropping, but Lovehoney’s new Advent calendar guarantees things stay sizzling inside.
- 5Delta Flight Forced to Turn Back Over Mystery OdorWHO NOSE?Panicked pilots declared an emergency.
- 6Trump Jr.’s Betting Pals Embroiled in $5BN Trading FeudRATS IN SACKSKalshi, which employs the president’s son, is battling Crypto.com over unusual trading activity.
- 7Crane Sent to Clear Fallen Crane Topples Onto Same HomeWHEN IT CRANES, IT POURSThe family had been working on the home for a year, a neighbor said.
- 8Basketball Legend Named NBA’s First MVP Dies at 93GIANT OF THE GAMEThe power forward made the All-Star team in every season he played.
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 9Disney Channel Star Marries Eurovision WinnerUNDER THE TUSCAN SUNThe bride wore a custom-made white Giorgio Armani suit at the newlyweds’ civil ceremony in a Tuscan town hall.
- 10Dallas Cowboys Star’s Ex-Fiancée Claims He Cheated on HerNOT HOLDING BACKThe social media star said she is “happier than I’ve been in a long time!”
Margot Robbie has changed her name. The Hollywood megastar has been married to producer Tom Ackerley for 10 years, but has only now formally taken his name. The change was spotted in business documents filed in the U.K. that list the Wuthering Heights star as a director of LuckyChap Entertainment, which they founded in 2014, two years before they tied the knot. A filing was made on Monday for a “Change of individual person with significant control details,” which noted that the previous title “Margot Elise Robbie” was being changed to “Margot Elise Ackerley.” Page Six reports that the Barbie actor will continue to use the surname Robbie professionally. She and Surrey-born Ackerley, both 36, founded LuckyChap alongside Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerrback, and it has since worked on projects such as I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, Barbie, and Saltburn. The Wolf of Wall Street star married Ackerley in 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia, two years after they first started dating. They welcomed their first child in 2024.
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It’s that time of year again: Fall is officially here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the new season with a massive (and very rare) sale. For a limited time, score 30 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.
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The U.S. Jockey Club has ordered an owner to rename his racehorse after ruling the animal’s name referenced Adolf Hitler. A complaint was filed after the two-year-old colt Austrian Painter won his debut race at the Horseshoe Indianapolis track on Monday. Hitler, who was born in Austria, worked as a professional artist from 1909 to 1913. The Guardian reports that the term “Austrian Painter” is often used online as a euphemism to avoid content moderation filters. Responding to questions on X, the horse’s Texas-based breeder Scott Herbertson defended the choice, saying the name was a nod to another Austrian artist, Gustav Klimt. But the sports blog Defector reports Herbertson’s back-up names for Austrian Painter also raised eyebrows, including “My Struggle”—the English translation of Hitler’s book Mein Kampf—and “Braunau Star”—a possible reference to Hitler’s birthplace, Braunau am Inn. The Jockey Club said Austrian Painter will now be called Merrylegs. The horse’s sister, New Order, will be renamed as well (“New Order” could refer to either the English rock band or the Nazi plan for an occupied Europe). “New Order is my favored band you lune,” Herbertson told a critic on X.
Former Bay City Rollers guitarist Neil Henderson has died at age 73. The veteran 1970s rock guitarist had battled to recover from a stroke suffered a few years ago. His former bandmates in Middle of the Road announced his death, stating, “We are sorry to have to announce the death of Neil Henderson, our original lead guitarist, songwriter and friend.” They added, “We wish to send our sincere condolences to Heather and Shona, his two daughters, and all his family and friends. His memory will live on with all who had the pleasure of sharing the stage with him, as will his music.” The Glasgow-born musician played with the Bay City Rollers from 1970 to 1972, performing on their debut single “Keep on Dancing.” He left over disagreements about musical direction, just before the band achieved global fame during the height of ‘Rollermania.’ Henderson subsequently joined Middle of the Road, the group famous for the 1971 hit “Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep.”
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Fall has arrived, and if you’re on a quest to turn your holiday countdown into something a little naughtier this year (and more fun), check out Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite, worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.
Delta Flight Forced to Turn Back Over Mystery Odor
A transatlantic flight was forced into an abrupt U-turn shortly after takeoff when an unusual smell on board sent the crew straight back to the airport. Delta flight 58, an Airbus A330-900, was headed to London’s Heathrow Airport out of Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night when the crew detected a concerning odor on the aircraft. Panicked pilots declared an emergency with air traffic control and landed safely back at Logan Airport soon after. “Delta pilots followed procedures to return to Boston when an odor was detected on the aircraft after departure,” a Delta spokesperson said. “The safety of our customers and people is always top of mind for our flight crews.” It has not been revealed where the smell came from. There were 280 travelers on board. Delta said it is examining the aircraft and helping affected customers find additional travel options. “We thank our customers for their understanding and apologize for the delay in their travels,” the spokesperson said.
Donald Trump Jr.’s prediction-market paymasters have turned on their once-friendly industry rival as regulators scrutinize $5 billion in unusual trading activity. Kalshi, which employs the president’s 48-year-old son as a strategic adviser, is feuding with Crypto.com after almost one million near-identical trades appeared in one of its markets, PunchUp reported Friday. More than $5 billion in trades clustered around roughly $5,500. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is considering an enforcement investigation, according to the Wall Street Journal. Kalshi denies there is evidence of “wash trading”—which is when economically pointless transactions are made to create a misleading impression of activity. Kalshi gave the Journal Crypto.com trading data for comparison, prompting its rival to reject any suggestion of wash trading. The spat is awkward, reports PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack. The two firms helped create the Coalition for Prediction Markets nine months ago to promote standards to protect market integrity.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
A crane removing a collapsed crane has collapsed. A family in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had been having their home treated for termites as part of a wider renovation, but as the equipment was lowered onto the property, the crane toppled over. A second crane then lifted the first one. That also collapsed, with both booms hitting the roof of the house. Footage from WPLG 10 and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shows the moment the crane collapsed and the truck that it stood on toppled over, with its stabilizing feet pulled from the ground. “Luckily, no one was home, and no workers suffered injuries,” fire department spokesman Frank Guzman said. “We called an inspector, and they say it’s an unsafe structure.” The family had reportedly been due to move back into the house soon. “My heart goes out to the family,” said neighbor Michael Fine. “They were so excited to move into this house. Now they have to deal with this tragedy.” He said the family had been working on the home for more than a year.
The NBA’s first-ever Most Valuable Player has died. Milwaukee/St. Louis Hawks icon Bob Pettit died at the age of 93, the Basketball Hall of Fame confirmed. He won the award twice, in the 1955-56 season and then again in 1958-59. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame described him as “a true giant of the game” and “a sleek, skilled big man who revolutionized the forward position during his career.” He was the first player to reach 20,000 points, was named an NBA All-Star in all 11 seasons he played, and won the title with the Hawks in 1958. “He raised the bar for excellence as the league’s first MVP, first 20,000-point scorer and first four-time All-Star Game MVP,” the NBA said. Kobe Bryant is the only other player to match the four-time record. Pettit was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971. No cause of death has been made public. In a statement, his alma mater, Louisiana State University, said that “Pettit defined what the modern power forward should be in the NBA and set standards that have been hard to duplicate in professional basketball.”
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, 30, married Damiano David, the 27-year-old lead singer of Eurovision-winning band Måneskin, on Thursday. The civil ceremony took place at a town hall in the Tuscan Val d’Orcia, in Italy, David’s home country. The Descendants actress wore an elegant custom-made Giorgio Armani white suit as she kissed her new husband before getting into their getaway car. Cameron got her start on the hit Disney show Liv and Maddie before transitioning to more adult roles, including the erotic thriller 56 Days on Prime Video. The couple, first spotted together in September 2023, announced their engagement on Instagram in January. Dove detailed David’s cozy proposal on The Tonight Show while flashing the ring he designed himself. “He did such a beautiful job,” she told Jimmy Fallon. Cameron said she knew the day was coming, but not when. She then sat in an oversized shirt, fresh after a shower, when the Italian singer said, “I know you were maybe expecting something big. But our life is so big… So I wanted to do this in our home because I want dishes, I want laundry, I want baking foods together… and I hope you choose the same. Will you marry me?”
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos dropped more details about their messy breakup in a social media post on Wednesday night. In response to pregnancy rumors, Ramos wrote that she was not expecting, “just very thick, eating again, and happier than I’ve been in a long time!” “That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy,” she added. Ramos and Prescott met at a party in 2023 and got engaged in 2024. The couple was set to wed in Italy in April, before reportedly calling it quits after an explosive argument during a joint bachelor-bachelorette party in March. In a memo sent to guests, obtained by TMZ, Prescott and Ramos called it a “very difficult decision” and apologized for any inconvenience caused to attendees.