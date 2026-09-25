Trump Jr.’s Betting Pals Embroiled in $5BN Trading Feud

Margot Robbie has changed her name. The Hollywood megastar has been married to producer Tom Ackerley for 10 years, but has only now formally taken his name. The change was spotted in business documents filed in the U.K. that list the Wuthering Heights star as a director of LuckyChap Entertainment, which they founded in 2014, two years before they tied the knot. A filing was made on Monday for a “Change of individual person with significant control details,” which noted that the previous title “Margot Elise Robbie” was being changed to “Margot Elise Ackerley.” Page Six reports that the Barbie actor will continue to use the surname Robbie professionally. She and Surrey-born Ackerley, both 36, founded LuckyChap alongside Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerrback, and it has since worked on projects such as I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, Barbie, and Saltburn. The Wolf of Wall Street star married Ackerley in 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia, two years after they first started dating. They welcomed their first child in 2024.

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