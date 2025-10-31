Democracy Experts Issue Red Alert on Trump Leading Slide to Autocracy

Democracy experts agree that President Donald Trump is pushing America towards autocracy with little sign of stopping.

The New York Times' Editorial Board launched a chilling “autocracy tracker” for the United States on Friday. The piece outlines twelve ways that a democracy becomes an autocracy, and asserts that America has slipped backwards in all twelve categories.

“Our country is still not close to being a true autocracy, in the mold of Russia or China. But once countries begin taking steps away from democracy, the march often continues,” warned the Times board.

Evidence of Trump's authoritarianism, according to the Times, include him declaring national emergencies under false pretenses and deploying the military against American citizens. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The New York Times, which the president has long besmirched as “The failing New York Times” and ranks high on his list of most-hated publications, judged that Trump is most like an authoritarian in the areas of persecuting political opponents, declaring national emergencies on false pretenses, vilifying marginalized groups, and using power for personal profit.

The paper also judged that Trump has “started” to take seven other actions of an authoritarian, including stifling dissent and speech, bypassing the legislature, using the military for domestic control, defying the courts, controlling information and the news media, taking over universities, and manipulating the law to stay in power.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The piece comes shortly after a 2024 New York Times front page went viral for predicting exactly what would happen in a second Trump term.

The cover of The New York Times’ opinion section on Oct. 29, 2024—the second-to-last Sunday before Election Day. The New York Times

It also stands as a handy, albeit terrifying way, of tracking the myriad ways Trump has exerted or attempted to exert authoritarian power in his second term. The Times said it will update the piece in 2026 as the second Trump administration flirts with becoming a full-on autocratic government.

Though the piece is grim, it did point to positive signs that the country hasn’t slipped into total authoritarianism yet. It cited the recent, massive “No Kings” protests, America’s “mostly free press, and independent judiciary” as evidence that the country’s democracy still stands.

Trump has expressed irritation about all these things, as he’s belittled No Kings, sued The New York Times for the publication’s negative coverage of him, and had prosecutors removed for not doing his bidding.

The Times said the second No Kings protest is a sign America still has its democracy—for now. Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Finally, the Times asserts that there is one sign that will signal America has fully fallen toward autocracy.

“The clearest sign that a democracy has died is that a leader and his party make it impossible for their opponents to win an election and hold power,” they wrote.

The line is particularly chilling as Trump has taken a “will he, won’t he” approach toward running for an unconstitutional third term in 2028.