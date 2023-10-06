CHEAT SHEET
    Democrats Punt Iowa Caucus Results to Super Tuesday

    FIRST NO MORE

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price.

    REUTERS/Brenna Norman

    Iowa has officially lost its first-in-the-nation status as the Democratic Party announced it will punt the release of its presidential caucus results in the state to Super Tuesday, putting an end to the testy scheduling fight between the state and national party. Iowa voters will receive presidential preference cards via mail on Jan. 12, with an in-person caucus on Jan. 15, the same day Republicans hold theirs. Under the new plan though, the caucus results will be released months later on the March 5 primary election date known as Super Tuesday, when over a dozen other states head to the polls. The shakeup comes after the utterly disastrous 2020 Iowa caucus that was plagued by technical problems that prevented any candidate from truly claiming victory for days.

