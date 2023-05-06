DOJ Seeks Longest Sentence Yet for Janaury 6 Conviction
CRACKING DOWN
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking the longest prison sentence yet in connection to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, asking a federal judge to sentence Oath Keepers founder Steward Rhodes to 25 years Friday. The request also applies to eight other members of the far-right militia group convicted on similar charges, three of whom were found not guilty of seditious conspiracy but face other serious felony convictions. “These defendants were prepared to fight. Not for their country, but against it,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing request, ABC News reports. The DOJ is also asking a judge to include a terrorism enhancement to the sentence, given that there is no federal charge for domestic terrorism in particular. “All nine defendants were active participants in a sweeping conspiracy to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power,” prosecutors continued.