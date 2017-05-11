Deputy AG Rosenstein Meets With Senate Intel Leaders

CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday met with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, including the chairman and vice chairman, Politico reported. Rosenstein was seen walking into the committee during a Thursday hearing on worldwide threats. The pre-scheduled meeting came amid a firestorm of controversy over the firing of FBI Director James Comey and Rosenstein’s alleged role in it. On Tuesday, Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions wrote letters to President Trump recommending Comey’s dismissal; and on Thursday, reports claimed that Rosenstein, a well-respected prosecutor, actually threatened to quit over the White House’s characterization of his alleged recommendation to terminate Comey.