Derek Chauvin and His Ex-Wife Hit With Tax Fraud Charges
Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with George Floyd’s murder in May, and his former wife, Kellie Chauvin, now face multiple counts of tax fraud. The pair are both charged with nine counts of aiding and abetting the filing of false or fraudulent tax returns. A criminal complaint alleges that the two did not file tax returns between 2016 and 2018. Derek Chauvin is also accused of failing to report income from off-duty work, and Kellie Chauvin is accused of failing to report income from a photography business. The two allegedly failed to report about $464,000 in income between 2014 and 2019 and the State of Minnesota claims they owe about $38,000 in taxes, late fees, interest, and fraud penalties. Derek Chauvin is also charged with second- and third-degree murder in the May 25 death of George Floyd.