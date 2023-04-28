Boarding School Staff Told Student to ‘Suck it Up’ Days Before Death: Lawsuit

Read it at The Charlotte Observer
A 17-year-old student begged for help and told staff members at her boarding school she was in “excruciating pain” days before she died of organ failure caused by sepsis from an untreated abdominal infection, according to a wrongful death lawsuit against the school. The suit alleges staff at Diamond Ranch Academy—a Utah boarding school for students whom school district officials believe exhibit emotional or behavioral issues—told Taylor Goodridge she was “faking” her symptoms and to “suck it up,” The Charlotte Observer reports. These details come from an April 26 amendment to the suit originally filed in December just days after her death.