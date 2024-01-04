Disney Day Drinkers Club Outraged Over Trash Bin Mascot Move
‘BINNY’
The Disney Day Drinkers Club found itself in an uproar after its mascot, a trash bin nicknamed “Binny,” was relocated, The Wall Street Journal reported. The club, known as D3 and intended for adults who drink at the Disney World bars, deemed “Binny” their mascot in 2021, when a Roman Catholic priest blessed a nondescript trash bin as the club’s official mascot. The club has amassed 85,000 members on its Facebook page, and bars at Disney have offered members secret menu items. But when Disney moved the bin to a new location in the park in September, the Facebook group exploded. In December, Disney moved the bin back to its original location, but soon after, the bin was again moved to a new location, the Journal reported. Skip Sher, who founded the D3 club, told the paper that the parks bring back childhood memories, adding, “That’s really magical as an adult, especially when you introduce a few cocktails.”