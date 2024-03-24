DNC Hits NBC for Hiring ‘Proven Liar’ in Ex-RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel
ACRONYM WAR
The Democratic National Committee chastised NBC for hiring former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, saying the press had a duty to end the promotion of “MAGA lies and deceit” by “Donald Trump and his lackeys—including Ronna McDaniel.” “Lying about the 2020 election results culminated in Donald Trump encouraging his supporters to stop the peaceful transfer of power. Allowing one of the key architects of that shameful period in our country the platform to whitewash her role in what happened, and then provide ongoing ‘commentary’ about American politics, does a disservice to the journalists who put themselves in harm’s way to cover the violence and brutality at the Capitol so the American people knew the facts,” DNC Chair Jamie Harrison said in a statement. “There should be no debate about the truth in our political discourse. Ronna McDaniel is a proven liar, and has no place in an honest and objective conversation about the future of this country.” Former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd criticized the network on Sunday for McDaniel’s hiring, saying she had “credibility issues.” Her hiring was announced on Friday.