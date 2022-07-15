Feds Say Woman Got $2M in COVID Loans, Blew It on Boob Job and Lipo
TREASURE CHEST
A woman has been charged with defrauding the government of over $2 million in COVID-19 relief loans, with prosecutors alleging that she used some of her ill-gotten gains to fund plastic surgery. Ashlee Parker, 39, of Gwinnett County, Georgia, was indicted Thursday after the DOJ accused her of submitting dozens of fraudulent applications on behalf of her own business and on behalf of other companies through a tax firm. Prosecutors say Parker used almost $14,000 of the relief cash to pay for several cosmetic surgeries including liposuction and a breast augmentation. She stands accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, along with other charges including conspiracy and money laundering. If convicted, Parker could face 30 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release.